Planit Janet Blog

In 2010 I learned about blogging, an online journal of sorts. I was looking for a way to share our garden study tour to Italy with family, friends and fellow gardeners back home. Thus began the start of the In the Garden blog through my job as a UA Horticulture specialist. What started as a travel journal, turned into a regular blog covering events and experiences year-round. The travel blogs were always the most popular, but it was really another means of communication covering gardening, cooking, travel and life.



While I don't blog daily unless I am on a trip, I do blog fairly regularly throughout the week. It has become a habit. So instead of giving it up with retirement, I am leaving one blog behind to start a new blog adventure--Planit Janet is the new identity. There was much debate on should it be planet, plan it or plant it. Since I hope to do more than plants and gardening I liked the idea of the planet, but that name was already in use, so it is Planit Janet which can encompass it all. I hope to share gardening information, and keep interested folks updated on some garden travel opportunities, along with cooking and entertaining ideas, books that are interesting and just life in general.



It is a new format so I will have a learning curve. I don't think you will be emailed when each blog post comes out like my old blog, but you can bookmark the page here and visit as often as you like. If you do wish to sign up, here is where you click to sign up

Once you sign up, we will send out a newsletter once a week or so which will highlight that week --sort of a week in review--again a new learning curve so I will see how it goes.



Happy Gardening!