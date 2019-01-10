State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Poor;--;--;--;

CLEAR;Fair;--;--;Good

CONWAY;--;Good;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;--;--;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;--;--;--;Excellent

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;--;Good

NORRELL;--;Fair;Good;Fair

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;--;--;--

SUNSET;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;--;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);--;--;--;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;Fair;Fair

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Fair;--;Good;Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;--;--;--;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is running two generators for 12 hours daily. Fly fishermen are doing well with egg patterns, San Juan worms and streamers during high water conditions, and midges, soft hackles, sowbugs and streamers during normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout fishing is steady, and brown trout fishing is improving. Large water releases require weighted line with heavy, sinking stickbaits and/or sinkers that keep you close to the bottom, to depths of about 8 feet. Cast near the shoreline and let your bait drift back to you with a slightly taut line. High water is a challenge, but the catch is usually a higher quality. Rooster Tails, gold blades, orange bodies; the browns are beginning to move back to their home bases and looking for fresh sculpins.

NORFORK TAILWATER All of the lakes in the White River System are now above the top of power pool and we will see more high water and little if any wadable water. Nice midge and sporadic caddis hatches have provided some daily topwater action. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root-beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise, size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;--;--;Excellent

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout have been hitting PowerBaits, jigs and spoons with light terminal tackle. The best fishing has been between U.S. 62 bridge and Spider Creek.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;--;--;--;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Fair;--;--;Good

SPRING RIVER Water clarity is poor but should be back to normal by the weekend. Woolly worms with orange and red tails are working well. During hatches, size 10 nymphs work great. Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are working well for spin fishing.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;Good

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;--;--

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Excellent

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;--;--;--;Good

HAMILTON;--;--;--;Good

NIMROD;Poor;--;Fair;Fair

OUACHITA;Fair;--;--;Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Water levels are normal after days of open flood gates. Bank fishermen are catching rainbow trout on waxworms or mealworms floated just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Redworms or nightcrawlers are also effective presented in the same manner. Fly fishermen are catching limits of fish casting white or yellow egg patterns, or red or hot pink San Juan worms under strike indicators. Spin fishermen are catching rainbows with silver or gold Super Dupers near rock structures.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Poor;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Poor;--;--;Fair

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

