Trump: 'We have to get a win' in border wall stalemate 'or I will declare a national emergency'

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:12 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington, en route for a trip to the border in Texas as the government shutdown continues. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump says it would be "very surprising" for him not to declare a national emergency if he can't make a deal with Democrats to pay for his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump is telling reporters as he leaves the White House for a Texas border visit that he would prefer to work with Congress on a deal to end the partial government shutdown and is open to compromise but will use his emergency powers to circumvent Congress if they can't come to agreement.

He said Thursday, "We have to get a win ... or I will declare a national emergency."

He has talked about declaring a national emergency before.

Trump also defends his repeated claims that Mexico will pay for his wall — even when Mexico has said it won't.

Trump says he "never said they were going to write out a check" and would pay for it indirectly "many, many times over."

Democrats have called the wall "immoral."

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • KCSAP
    January 10, 2019 at 9:39 a.m.

    The wall is coming.
  • RBear
    January 10, 2019 at 9:42 a.m.

    So, if Trump declares a national emergency this will definitely signal the end of his bid for 2020. It will be an easy target for Democrats who will have the backing of the majority of the country who opposes the wall and will see this as an end-around of Congress for no real reason. Sounds good to me if he's that stupid to pull it.
    ...
    Remember, HE has not negotiated. He told Pelosi she must approve his wall funding to reopen the government. That's a one-sided deal and that's how it will be portrayed.
  • Packman
    January 10, 2019 at 9:44 a.m.

    As my granddaddy would say, it's time to sh*t or get off the pot.
    .
    President Trump needs to either declare a national emergency and fund the wall or cave to Democrats. The pros and cons of the wall have been debated to death and at this point neither side will be persuaded. For example, I'll never persuade PopSnob a physical barrier on our southern border is a vital part of border security and well worth the money and she'll never convince me a wall is mostly ineffective not worth the money. That President Trump or the Democrats are using the issue for political purpose is irrelevant to the ultimate question of border security.
    .
    Do we need more physical barriers along our southern border and if so do the costs sustain the benefits? It's not a complicated question. If President Trump truly believes the answer to be yes, he needs to make the call and use his emergency powers to fund the wall.
