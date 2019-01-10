UAFS men's basketball coach placed on paid leave

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's basketball coach Justin Bailey has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Bailey, a former UAFS player, is in his first season as the coach of the Lions. He did not coach the team in Wednesday night's 92-70 home win against Oklahoma Christian, the team's third consecutive win. The Lions are 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the Heartland Conference.

In a release issued Thursday, UAFS will "review information brought to the university's attention" while Bailey remains on paid leave pending results of that review.

The basketball team will be coached by UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz in the interim.

The university did not provide any additional details about Bailey's suspension.