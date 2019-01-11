Coming attractions

Replicas

PG-13 A brilliant scientist working on re-creating the human brain for Alzheimer's research uses his technique to replicate his family members after they're killed in a car wreck. With Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz; directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff. (1 hour, 47 minutes) Opens today

The Upside

PG-13 A wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse hires a struggling parolee who's trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. With Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, Tate Donovan; directed by Neil Burger. (2 hours, 5 minutes) Opens today

Glass

PG-13 Starting where Split left off, David Dunn (Bruce Willis) continues to pursue the superhuman figure of The Beast (James McAvoy), while Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) continues to exert a shadowy presence suggesting he holds critical secrets. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Spencer Treat Clark, Charlayne Woodard; directed byM. Night Shyamalan. (2 hours, 9 minutes) Jan. 18

MovieStyle on 01/11/2019