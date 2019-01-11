Man, 74, dies after two-pickup crash in eastern Arkansas

A 74-year-old man has died after his pickup struck another pickup and then ran off a highway in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

On Sunday, Thomas Coleman of Memphis was driving a Ford F-150 east on U.S. 64 near Marion when the truck veered into the opposing lane and hit the side of a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

An online obituary for Coleman indicates he died on Wednesday. A driver and a passenger in the Ram were not injured, police said.

The report didn't list what may have caused the Ford to veer into the other lane. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 13 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.