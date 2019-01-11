UA-Fort Smith men's basketball coach placed on leave after information 'brought to university's attention'

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's basketball Coach Justin Bailey has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Bailey, a former UAFS player, is in his first season as the coach of the Lions. He did not coach the team in Wednesday night's 92-70 home victory against Oklahoma Christian, the team's third consecutive win. The Lions are 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the Heartland Conference.

In a release issued Thursday, UAFS will "review information brought to the university's attention" while Bailey remains on paid leave pending results of that review.

The basketball team will be coached by UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz in the interim.

The university did not provide any additional details.

Harding women ease by Oklahoma Baptist

The Harding University women scored the final three points of the third quarter and the first six points of the fourth quarter Thursday night in a 75-65 victory over Oklahoma Baptist at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The victory was the 12th consecutive for the Lady Bisons (8-4, 4-3 Great American Conference) at home.

Cheyenne Brown led Harding with 17 points. Kennedy Cooper added 17 points to go with 7 rebounds, while Kellie Lamp chipped in 13 points.

In other Greater American Conference women's games Thursday, Madison Brittain had 17 points to lead Ouachita Baptist University in a 104-50 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Arkadelphia. ... Jackie Higgins and Kiara Moses each scored 12 points for Arkansas Tech University in a 68-54 loss to Southern Nazarene in Russellville. ... Karrington Whaley powered Henderson State University with 14 points, Blu Jones scored 12 points and Pink Jones added 11 points in a 59-53 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Arkadelphia. ... Berniezha Tidwell led the University of Arkansas at Monticello with 14 points in a 74-41 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State in Monticello. ... Jerica Bell had 17 points for the Southern Arkansas University in a 76-55 loss to East Central (Okla.) in Magnolia.

ATU men handle Southern Nazarene

Will Adler had 20 points and Ramses Sandifer added 19, leading the way as five Arkansas Tech University players reached double figures as the Wonder Boys (3-10, 1-6 Great American Conference) fought their way to an 85-74 win over Southern Nazarene (12-3, 5-2) on Thursday night at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

RJ Glasper had 18 points, and Alex Brown and Freddy Lee each scored 11 points for the Wonder Boys.

In other Greater American Conference men's games Thursday, Marcus Gilbert had 14 points, and Darnell Wright and KJ Lesure scored 13 for the University of Arkansas at Monticello in a 68-60 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma in Monticello. ... Romen Martin scored 15 points, and JV Long added 14 points for Harding University in a 70-67 loss to Oklahoma Baptist in Searcy. ... Raymond Harris' 18 points led the way for Ouachita Baptist University in a 75-67 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Arkadelphia. Mahlon Martin scored 15 and Wesley Franklin 13. ... Draylan Perkins had 14 points, and Wesley Nosakhare added 13 points to power Southern Arkansas University in a 72-58 victory over East Central (Okla.) in Magnolia. ... Mike Fonana poured in 23 points to pace Henderson State University in an 85-73 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Arkadelphia. Chris Parker (14 points), Rel Johnson (12 points) and Joshua Jones (11 points) also were in double figures for Henderson State.

FOOTBALL

Former OBU great Miller dies

William Miller, a former NAIA All-American running back for Ouachita Baptist University, died Jan. 3.

A Rison native, Miller played from 1975-78 for OBU where he still holds the single-season rushing record with 1,668 yards in 1978. Along with the single-season rushing record, Miller holds the school's career mark for rushing touchdowns and scoring.

Miller was named an NAIA All-American following the 1978 season and was inducted into the OBU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.

During his first season with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Miller won Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,053 yards.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rison Baptist Church.

