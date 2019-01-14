92nd General Assembly called to order at Arkansas Capitol

Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court Dan Kemp led the 100 members of the House in taking the oath of office Monday. - Photo by John Moritz

The 92nd General Assembly of Arkansas was called to order shortly after noon on Monday by House Parliamentarian Buddy Johnson.

The House chamber was filled with 100 representatives and many of their family members, in anticipation of new and returning members being sworn in later this afternoon.

The makeup of the lower chamber during the 2019 general session will be 76 Republicans and 24 Democrats. The Senate will be made up of 29 Republicans and nine Democrats.

According to House staff, the lower chamber will be made up of 9 farmers, 13 small business owners, 10 educators, 7 health care professionals and 13 attorneys, among other professions.

The 25 women serving in the House ties the previous record set in 2009. The seven women serving in the Senate is one less than served last year.

Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court Dan Kemp led the 100 members of the House in taking the oath of office around 12:30 p.m.

Kemp was then escorted to the Senate by several members to conduct the swearing-in ceremony in that chamber.

The House voted 99-0 to re-appoint state Rep. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, as the speaker of the Arkansas House. Shepherd did not participate in the vote.

Shepherd was first elected House speaker last year after former Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, stepped down to take a job at the University of Central Arkansas.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.