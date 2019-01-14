Arkansas man in critical condition after hit-and-run, police say

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man was being treated Monday for "life-threatening" injuries from an apparent hit-and-run, according to a report from the Springdale Police Department.

Jeen John, 23, was found at 6:53 a.m. Monday, lying in the roadway of Arkansas 264 at Ferns Valley Loop, near the highway's intersection with North Thompson Street.

Police determined his injuries were caused by being struck by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping. John was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Police are searching for a silver or gray 1996 to 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, according to a police department news release.

Police are continuing their investigation of the incident.