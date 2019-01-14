Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police were investigating a fatal wreck where a motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The department wrote on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a fatal crash at Baseline Road and I-30 Frontage Road and recommended that drivers take an alternate route due to lane closures.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said that the 18-wheeler was making a left turn to go west on Baseline Road when the motorcycle, which was headed east on the road, collided with the bed of the truck. The rider was fatally injured in the crash, Barnes said.

No one else was hurt in the wreck, the spokesman said.

Police were called to an “accident with injury” in that area at 5:19 p.m., according to a dispatch log.

Authorities did not identify the people involved in the crash, but said the truck driver and motorcyclist were both males.

Barnes said that a reconstructionist was at the scene of the crash around 7 p.m., and that authorities were contacting the rider’s next of kin.

The officer estimated that the area between access roads could be closed until 9 or 10 p.m.