Arkansas man, 73, killed after vehicle runs under tractor-trailer making U-turn

A 73-year-old Arkansas man was killed early Tuesday when his vehicle ran under a tractor-trailer along U.S. 49 near Marvell.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. as the driver of the truck was making a U-turn, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The report said James Bailey of Poplar Grove suffered fatal injuries after hitting the truck's trailer as it turned.

The report did not identify the truck's driver. Officials noted no other injuries.

At least 16 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.