Arkansas man, 73, killed after vehicle runs under tractor-trailer making U-turn

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:42 a.m. 1comment

A 73-year-old Arkansas man was killed early Tuesday when his vehicle ran under a tractor-trailer along U.S. 49 near Marvell.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. as the driver of the truck was making a U-turn, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The report said James Bailey of Poplar Grove suffered fatal injuries after hitting the truck's trailer as it turned.

The report did not identify the truck's driver. Officials noted no other injuries.

At least 16 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Comments

  • baskethilt
    January 15, 2019 at 12:42 p.m.

    Do our officials, elected or appointed, ever do anything to stop or slow down the ongoing

    AR highway slaughter? Just file the report away somewhere is about all they do, I guess.

    How about The truck lobby? Same-O, same-O??????????? Just another ho-hum event?

