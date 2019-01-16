TODAY’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES

UCA men at Incarnate Word
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio
RECORDS UCA 7-10, 2-2 Southland Conference; Incarnate Word 6-10, 1-2
SERIES Incarnate Word leads 6-1.
RADIO KUCA, 91.3-FM, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So.;12.9;3.8
G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr.;10.7;3.8
G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr.;7.8;3.6
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr.;9.9;3.9
C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So.;11.3;5.6
COACH Russ Pennell (42-99 in fifth season at UCA, 134-157 overall in 11th season)
INCARNATE WORD
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Morgan Taylor, 6-3, Fr.;11.3;2.7
G Augustine Ene, 6-4, So.;8.6;3.1
G Dwight Murray Jr., 6-0, Fr.;6.2;2.2
F Charles Brown, 6-7, Sr.;10.3;2.8
F Antoine Smith Jr., 6-7, Fr.;8.2;4.6
COACH Carson Cunningham (113-62 in sixth season at Incarnate Word and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Incarnate Word
71.2;Points for;64.8
75.2;Points against;72.8
-2.8;Rebound margin;-3.9
-1.6;Turnover margin;-0.9
43.1;FG pct.;45.2
37.4;3-pt pct.;30.2
72.4;FT pct.;80.7
CHALK TALK UCA is 0-2 all-time on the road at Incarnate Word. The Bears are 2-9 on the road this season. ... Incarnate Word is No. 1 among all 351 Division I teams in free-throw percentage at 80.7 percent.
-- Christian Boutwell
UCA women vs. Incarnate Word
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 5-9, 0-4 Southland Conference; Incarnate Word 1-13, 1-2
SERIES UCA leads 5-0.
INTERNET UCAsports.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Antonija Bozic, 5-10, Sr.;8.3;0.3
G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Jr.;6.6;4.9
G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr.;2.3;1.3
F Mekaylan Hicks, 6-0, So.;6.4;5.9
F Alana Canady, 5-11, Fr.;5.3;2.9
COACH Sandra Rushing (130-65 in seventh season at UCA, 534-320 in 29th season overall)
INCARNATE WORD
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Imani Robinson, 5-11, Jr.;9.8;4.1
G Kara Speer, 5-9, So.;3.7;1.9
G Gabbi Bowie, 5-8, Sr.;3.1;2.1
G Macy Ray, 5-7, Fr.;2.9;1.6
F Lunden Henry, 6-1, Jr.;7.8;5.3
COACH Christy Smith (15-57 in third season at Incarnate Word and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Incarnate Word
57.2;Points for;53.5
56.3;Points against;79.4
+1.5;Rebound margin;-8.6
+1.5;Turnover margin;-2.5
36.2;FG pct.;30.4
24.9;3-pt. pct.;26.5
65.1;FT pct.64.3
CHALK TALK UCA has lost five games in a row, including a 57-37 loss Saturday at Lamar. ... Incarnate Word Coach Christy Smith was a guard for the University of Arkansas from 1995-98.
-- Christian Boutwell
