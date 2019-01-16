TODAY’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES

UCA men at Incarnate Word

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio

RECORDS UCA 7-10, 2-2 Southland Conference; Incarnate Word 6-10, 1-2

SERIES Incarnate Word leads 6-1.

RADIO KUCA, 91.3-FM, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So.;12.9;3.8

G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr.;10.7;3.8

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr.;7.8;3.6

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr.;9.9;3.9

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So.;11.3;5.6

COACH Russ Pennell (42-99 in fifth season at UCA, 134-157 overall in 11th season)

INCARNATE WORD

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Morgan Taylor, 6-3, Fr.;11.3;2.7

G Augustine Ene, 6-4, So.;8.6;3.1

G Dwight Murray Jr., 6-0, Fr.;6.2;2.2

F Charles Brown, 6-7, Sr.;10.3;2.8

F Antoine Smith Jr., 6-7, Fr.;8.2;4.6

COACH Carson Cunningham (113-62 in sixth season at Incarnate Word and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Incarnate Word

71.2;Points for;64.8

75.2;Points against;72.8

-2.8;Rebound margin;-3.9

-1.6;Turnover margin;-0.9

43.1;FG pct.;45.2

37.4;3-pt pct.;30.2

72.4;FT pct.;80.7

CHALK TALK UCA is 0-2 all-time on the road at Incarnate Word. The Bears are 2-9 on the road this season. ... Incarnate Word is No. 1 among all 351 Division I teams in free-throw percentage at 80.7 percent.

-- Christian Boutwell

UCA women vs. Incarnate Word

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-9, 0-4 Southland Conference; Incarnate Word 1-13, 1-2

SERIES UCA leads 5-0.

INTERNET UCAsports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Antonija Bozic, 5-10, Sr.;8.3;0.3

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Jr.;6.6;4.9

G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr.;2.3;1.3

F Mekaylan Hicks, 6-0, So.;6.4;5.9

F Alana Canady, 5-11, Fr.;5.3;2.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (130-65 in seventh season at UCA, 534-320 in 29th season overall)

INCARNATE WORD

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Imani Robinson, 5-11, Jr.;9.8;4.1

G Kara Speer, 5-9, So.;3.7;1.9

G Gabbi Bowie, 5-8, Sr.;3.1;2.1

G Macy Ray, 5-7, Fr.;2.9;1.6

F Lunden Henry, 6-1, Jr.;7.8;5.3

COACH Christy Smith (15-57 in third season at Incarnate Word and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Incarnate Word

57.2;Points for;53.5

56.3;Points against;79.4

+1.5;Rebound margin;-8.6

+1.5;Turnover margin;-2.5

36.2;FG pct.;30.4

24.9;3-pt. pct.;26.5

65.1;FT pct.64.3

CHALK TALK UCA has lost five games in a row, including a 57-37 loss Saturday at Lamar. ... Incarnate Word Coach Christy Smith was a guard for the University of Arkansas from 1995-98.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 01/16/2019