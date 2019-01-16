Iranian satellite launch fails; another set to fly

A rocket carrying the Payam satellite is launched at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province on Tuesday in this image from Iranian state TV.

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran on Tuesday conducted one of at least two satellite launches it plans despite criticism from the United States, but the satellite failed to reach orbit.

After the launch, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated his allegation that Iran's space program could help it develop a missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon to the mainland U.S., criticism that comes amid the Trump administration's confrontational approach against Tehran after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. Tehran also says they don't violate a United Nations resolution that only "called upon" it not to conduct such tests.

In his statement, Pompeo said the vehicle that Iran tried to put into orbit uses technology that is "virtually identical and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles." He said the U.S. is working with its partners "to counter the entire range of the Islamic Republic's threats, including its missile program, which threatens Europe and the Middle East."

The rocket carrying the Payam satellite failed to reach the necessary speed in the third stage of its launch, Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.

Jahromi said the rocket had successfully passed its first and second stages before developing problems in the third. He did not elaborate on what caused the rocket failure but promised that Iranian scientists would continue their work.

Tuesday's launch of the Simorgh rocket took place at Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province, a facility under the control of the country's Defense Ministry, Jahromi said. Satellite images published last week showed activity at the launch site. Given the facility's launching corridor, the satellite likely fell in the Indian Ocean.

Iran had said that it plans to send two satellites, Payam and Doosti, into orbit. Payam means "message" in Farsi, while Doosti means "friendship."

It's unclear how the failure of the Payam will affect the launch timing for Doosti. Jahromi wrote on Twitter that "Doosti is waiting for orbit," without elaborating.

The Simorgh, meaning "phoenix" in Farsi, has been used in previous satellite launches. It is larger than an earlier model known as the Safir, or "ambassador."

Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution, as Iraq faces increasing pressure from the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

Pompeo has said that Iran's plans for sending satellites into orbit demonstrate the country's defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution that calls on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promptly slammed Iran over the launch, accusing Tehran of lying and alleging that the "innocent satellite" was actually "the first stage of an intercontinental missile" Iran is developing in violation of international agreements.

Information for this article was contributed by Aron Heller and Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.

