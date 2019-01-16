Kansas' governor reinstates, expands ban of gay bias

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday reviews her new executive order on hiring gay and transgender people at the Statehouse in Topeka. At left is state Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee, Kansas’ first openly lesbian state legislator.

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kansas' new Democratic governor on Tuesday reinstated a ban on bias against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers in state agencies' employment decisions that a Republican predecessor had repealed, and she also expanded the policy to cover government contractors.

Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order was her first official action since taking office Monday and fulfilled a promise she made repeatedly during her successful campaign last year. It bars state agencies from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity when hiring workers or deciding whether to promote, discipline or fire them.

The move came after a historic wave of victories by LGBT candidates across the nation. In Kansas, Sharice Davids won a congressional seat and state Reps. Susan Ruiz and Brandon Woodard were elected as the Legislature's first openly homosexual members. All three are Kansas City-area Democrats.

Kelly's order will apply to departments under Kelly's direct control, which have about 19,000 employees. But she also extended the policy to companies that have contracts with the state, telling reporters later that if they do work for the state, they ought to follow its rules.

"In a perfect world, we wouldn't need executive orders like this," Kelly told reporters during a Statehouse news conference. "It's important that, until we become a perfect world, that we make sure that we've got the kinds of things in place that move it towards perfection."

Kelly's move instantly drew praise from national LGBT-rights groups. It came after new Democratic governors in Michigan and Wisconsin issued such orders, as well as Ohio's new GOP governor.

"They can be open and authentic about who they are, about who their families are and who their loved ones are without fear of retribution of losing their employment," said Tom Witt, executive director of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas, saying he personally knows of seven state workers who lost jobs after previous protections were rescinded.

But extending the anti-discrimination policy to government contractors could prompt a backlash in the Republican-controlled Legislature. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, said lawmakers will probably review the order because it applies to private businesses.

"I absolutely think that is a decision the Legislature should be making," said Rep. Blake Carpenter, a Wichita-area Republican.

The Kansas law barring discrimination in housing and private employment doesn't cover bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Woodard and Ruiz said after Kelly's news conference that they are drafting a bill that would expand the state's anti-discrimination law.

Some conservatives have argued that such an expansion would be used only as a legal club against conservative people of faith. They've also questioned whether such a law is necessary and whether anti-LGBT bias is pervasive in employment and housing.

State Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican, called Kelly's order "anti-liberty" and said it is "degrading to reduce individuals" to their "sexual inclinations."

"These laws cause divisions in communities and can have serious detrimental and unintended consequences because of their subjective nature," she added.

Former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer replaced Republican Gov. Sam Brownback last year when Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom and signed a measure providing legal protections to adoption agencies that cite faith-based reasons for refusing to place children in homes that violate their religious beliefs.

The legislative debate centered on agencies that won't place children in LGBT homes. Supporters saw it as religious liberties measure, but Kelly has called it an "adoption discrimination law" and has said she will see whether she legally can avoid enforcing it.

