Little Rock mayor to host event with prayers and music ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will host an event featuring prayers and music on Sunday to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

A news release announcing the “Unity Program” states that it will seek to observe King’s legacy as well as engage the community and its elected officials. The public is invited to attend.

It will take place at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2501 S. Main St., at 3 p.m.

Terri Hollingsworth, circuit and county clerk for Pulaski County, and former state Sen. Bill Walker will serve as emcees. Scott will give remarks and Maurice Watson, senior pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, Md., will be the keynote speaker.

The program will also feature music from a diverse group of Little Rock pastors, choirs and soloists, the release states.