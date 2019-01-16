• Rihanna is suing her father over his use of their last name for a business. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her. The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012. "Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf, nor has he ever been authorized to use her name, intellectual property or publicity rights," reads a portion of the suit. In the lawsuit, the artist also claims her dad and his partner have not acted on multiple cease-and-desist requests from her. It asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name. The suit also seeks damages to be determined later. An email sent to Fenty Entertainment seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

• Alicia Keys usually attends the Grammys, but this year she'll be there as a host. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the R&B star will host the Feb. 10 show for the first time. The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Keys, who has won 15 Grammys, said in a statement, "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic." She added that she is "especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!" Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top Grammy contenders, earning eight and seven nominations, respectively. Brandi Carlile is up for six awards, while Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Maren Morris and H.E.R. earned five nods each.

• Steven Spielberg has cast an unknown 17-year-old from New Jersey to play Maria in his remake of West Side Story. The Deadline website first reported Monday that the director picked Rachel Zegler after auditioning more than 30,000 hopefuls. The high school student from Clifton posted photos of herself and other cast members on Instagram as she expressed her gratitude. She said she never could have imagined she'd get the role after playing Maria onstage a few summers ago. Zegler wrote, "As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like Maria are so important." Ansel Elgort has been cast as her love interest in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical that retells Romeo and Juliet with New York street gangs. Filming is set for this summer.

