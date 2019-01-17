43-year-old man ID'd as victim in deadly Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police were on the scene of 2019's 5th homicide Wednesday night. - Photo by Clara Turnage

A 43-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot in a residential neighborhood in Little Rock, police said Thursday.

Wiley Carr of Little Rock died of an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday night, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Officers said the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West 29th Street, a residential neighborhood less than a mile east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Authorities responded after registering gunshots on the city’s ShotSpotter system, which detects suspected gunfire. Police found Carr's body while searching the area.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of late Thursday morning, and no suspect information was released.

The shooting marked the city’s 5th homicide of 2019, and it comes one day after a deadly shooting at an ice cream shop in a strip mall in southwest Little Rock.