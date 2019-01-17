Arkansas woman charged in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run

A probable cause affidavit filed in circuit court shows that on Jan. 8, a woman from Fordyce was charged with the hit-and-run death of an El Dorado woman killed in Hampton on New Year’s Day.

According to a fatality report from the Arkansas State Police, the accident happened at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, on U.S. 167.

Jocelyne Evans, 28, of Fordyce, was reportedly driving a 2010 GMC Acadia south on U.S. 167 when the vehicle went across the northbound traffic lane and left the road, traveling 130 feet south before hitting Melissa Womack, 40, of El Dorado, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evans was charged with negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death.

The document states that Evans crossed the center line of the roadway and struck Womack, causing her to “travel approximately 60 feet” and come to rest in the parking lot of Granny’s Grill in Hampton.

Womack had been walking along the roadside near the Hampton eatery.

Evans left the scene, but retuned to the area shortly after the accident, the affidavit states.

Authorities at the scene performed a Breathalyzer test on Evans, which showed that she was over the legal limit for alcohol in her system.

Evans had her first court appearance on Jan. 2, and the information was filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court on Jan. 8.

Evans was given a bond of $200,000 and a curfew from the hours of 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

She must also consent to having items searched by law enforcement officers, and must not possess alcohol, drugs or a firearm.