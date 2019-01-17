Sections
Pelosi says Trump 'silent' on postponing State of the Union

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:11 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2019 at 11:35 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump has yet to respond to her request that he postpone his State of the Union address until the government is reopened so workers can be paid for providing security for the grand Washington tradition.

"We haven't heard — very silent," she told reporters on Thursday. "Let's get a date when government is open. Let's pay the employees. Maybe he thinks it's OK not to pay people who do work. I don't."

The president's planned Jan. 29 address became a potential casualty of the four-week partial government shutdown after the Democratic leader cited concerns about whether the hobbled government can provide adequate security. Republicans cast Pelosi's move as a ploy to deny Trump the stage.

Trump declined to address the stalemate over the speech Thursday during a visit to the Pentagon, simply promising that the nation will have "powerful, strong border security."

The uncertainty surrounding the annual address also underscored the unraveling of ceremonial norms and niceties in Trump's Washington, amid the shutdown over the president's demand for money to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. The impasse is draining the finances of hundreds of thousands of federal employees going without paychecks.

Pelosi reiterated she is more than willing to negotiate money for border security once the government is reopened, but she said Democrats remain opposed to Trump's long-promised wall, one of his signature campaign promises.

"I'm not for a wall," Pelosi said twice, mouthing the statement a third time for effect.

Pressure on Trump intensified, as lawmakers from both parties scrambled for solutions. The shutdown, already the longest ever, entered its 27th day Thursday.

While Trump's own advisers said the shutdown was proving a greater drag on the economy than expected, Trump showed no signs of backing off a fight that he views as vital for his core supporters.

  • ARMNAR
    January 17, 2019 at 11:43 a.m.

    Trump walked right into a trap he himself built. All Pelosi had to do was lock the gate behind him.

    Glorious.
  • skeptic1
    January 17, 2019 at 11:47 a.m.

    I guess she'll find out when he decides where he will be giving his address. She and Chuck own the partial shut down and now she has the distinction of denying the president the right to address the government. One Senator today gave a good suggestion, if will not allow the president to address the Congress he can deliver the State of the Union address to the Senate. She apparently still does not get how Trump works, she does not and will not dictate to him and the country's disdain of her power hunger stunts is only growing momentum.
  • mozarky2
    January 17, 2019 at 11:57 a.m.

    If anyone's in a trap, ar, it's Nanzi Lugosi.
    You're getting dumber by the day, ar.
    And if Nanzi's still worried about security, just get some drones and enhanced measures. That should make her happy.
  • Illinoisroy
    January 17, 2019 at 12:03 p.m.

    does anyone really want to hear more lies anymore from him?
  • ARMNAR
    January 17, 2019 at 12:17 p.m.

    "She and Chuck own the partial shut down..."

    Nope.

    Trump proudly took full responsibility. I can provide any number of links proving this.

    Are you calling your man Trump a liar?
  • KingSolomon
    January 17, 2019 at 12:46 p.m.

    Pelosi is such a no good damn commie bitch and Schumer is one too! They are both a detriment to this nation and I pray that something happens to them, that they are no longer around!!!
