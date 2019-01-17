Sections
Police: 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in eastern Arkansas

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 4:53 p.m. 0comments

The Arkansas State Police said its Criminal Investigation Division was responding Thursday afternoon to a shooting involving a police officer in eastern Arkansas that injured at least one person.

State police spokeswoman Liz Chapman confirmed that one person was wounded, but said the individual's condition was unknown. No officers were hurt, she said.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Swifton, a small town in Jackson County.

Authorities said additional details were not immediately available.

