Woman's trial date set in death of stepson, 5

FORT SMITH -- A Sebastian County circuit judge Wednesday set a June 10 trial date for a woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old stepson.

Rae Von Elizabeth Smith, 23, entered an innocent plea during an arraignment before Circuit Judge Michael Fitzhugh. A public defender was appointed to represent her and her bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.

Police arrested Smith on Friday after a Mercy Hospital Fort Smith doctor found the boy, identified only as M.H., had suffered several injuries that were inconsistent with the explanations Smith gave for them.

According to police, Smith said the boy fell down stairs on two consecutive days and suffered from several injuries that she treated herself. She said she didn't seek care for the boy because she didn't have insurance, police said.

Smith told police when she awoke early on Friday, the boy was not breathing. She called 911, and medical personnel transported the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue wrote in a news release Tuesday that he charged Smith with acting knowingly in that she was aware her actions were practically certain to cause the boy's death.

Metro on 01/17/2019