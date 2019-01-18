Court fees stayed for federal workers in 1 Arkansas district

CONWAY — Judges in one central Arkansas judicial district are staying the collection of fees, fines and court costs from federal employees during the government shutdown.

Federal employees who have such fees or fines in the Ninth Judicial District can have the collections halted if they provide proof of federal employment to the city or county district clerk where they were sentenced. The judicial district will resume the collection of fees and fines 30 days after the federal government reopens.

Officials say these cases involve city ordinance infractions, moving violations and misdemeanor criminal offenses.

The Ninth Judicial District includes Faulkner and Van Buren counties, as well as the cities of Clinton, Conway, Damascus, Fairfield Bay, Greenbrier, Guy, Mayflower and Vilonia.