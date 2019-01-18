Little Rock teen killed in head-on crash on Arkansas highway

A 19-year-old Little Rock man was killed early Friday when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a truck head-on, authorities said.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. as Daniel Roset was driving a 2000 Acura south on Arkansas 5 between El Paso and Romance, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said the Acura went left of center and hit a northbound Dodge truck head-on.

Roset suffered fatal injuries. The Dodge driver, 42-year-old Wesley Vaught of Austin, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't indicate the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be cloudy but dry. The report didn't note what may have caused the Acura to cross the centerline.

At least 18 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.