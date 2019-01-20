Food jobs trainees do dinner, a movie

Dressed in pristine white jackets embroidered with their names, students in the Food Jobs Work program served heavy hors d'oeuvres and appetizers at a reception before the screening of Knife Skills on Jan. 8 at Ron Robinson Theater.

Food included roasted garlic hummus with crudites, beef shoulder tender sliders, caprese skewers and hoisin barbecue meatballs. The screening was hosted by Food Jobs Work, a six-week food service and hospitality training program by Arkansas Food Jobs held at the Our House shelter.

Knife Skills is an Oscar-nominated short documentary about a re-entry culinary program for recently released prisoners in Cleveland that features Brandon Chrostowski, director of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute. He, along with Our House Re-entry Program Manager Rachael Borne, Food Jobs Work chef Michael Easley, Rock City Re-entry Program Director Deborah Senter and Terry Robinson, a graduate of Food Jobs Works, took part in a panel discussion after the film.

High Profile on 01/20/2019