Low Key Arts shows shorts in 12th annual film festival

HOT SPRINGS -- Arkansas Shorts, A Night of Short Film, featured 47 films from around the world on Jan. 5 at the Malco Theater. The film festival -- hosted by Low Key Arts -- is in its 12th year.

The evening started with a reception where guests could mingle with local filmmakers in the lobby of the theater and upstairs on a mezzanine where they could have complimentary portraits taken by photographer Thomas Petillo.

Afterward, three groups of films were screened -- International, North American and Arkansas-made. Thirty-one Arkansas-made films were featured including 11 from Low Key Arts' filmmaking program Inception to Projection.

Films in the Arkansas group were eligible for a jury selection Best Film Award and an Audience Choice Award. Gwen, directed by Madeline Snapp, was named Best Film and the Audience Choice Award went to Bingo Night, directed by Brooklyn Alexander.

High Profile on 01/20/2019