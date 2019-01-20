Musical visiting Conway and it's "Something Rotten!" So "Who's Live Anyway" brings improv to Walton Arts Center

A touring company stages the musical "Something Rotten!" on Wednesday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Brother playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom, stuck in the shadow of Renaissance "rock star" Will Shakespeare, learn from a soothsayer that the next big thing in theater involves singing, dancing and acting and set out to write the world's first musical in Something Rotten! (music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell), which a national touring company performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

Improv

Live

Dave Foley (from left), Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, cast members from TV’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?, will be onstage live in Whose Live Anyway?, on Thursday at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center.

Whose Live Anyway?, a live stage show of improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions, with Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray (cast members of the TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?), will be onstage 7 p.m. Thursday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

Tickets are $30-$65 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Verdi & Chopin

n

Andrew Tyson solos in Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on Saturday with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center.

Pianist Andrew Tyson solos in Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 in f minor with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and conductor Paul Haas, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The Masterworks II concert will also include the Overture to Giuseppe Verdi's opera La Forza del Destino and the Symphony No. 3, "Rhenish," by Robert Schumann. Haas will take part in a pre-concert Creative Conversation at 6:30 in the hall. Concert sponsor is Village on the Creeks. Frank and Sara Sharp are underwriting Tyson's appearance. Tickets are $32-$55. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

Outlaw country

AACLive! presents Sarah Shook & the Disarmers on Tuesday in Fort Smith.

Outlaw country group Sarah Shook & the Disarmers performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, for AACLive!, 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $40. Call (479) 719-8931, email tomware1@me.com or visit AACLive.com.

ASO INC lineup

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra continues its Intimate Neighborhood Concerts Series with "Songs From the Heart," 7 p.m. March 28 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 320 W. 17th St., Little Rock.

The program: Trombone Concerto in B-flat major by Johann Georg Albrechtsberger, with Michael Underwood, principal trombone, as soloist; Concertino for bassoon and string orchestra, op.45, No. 4, by Lars-Erick Larsson, featuring principal bassoonist Susan Bell Leon; and the Serenade for Strings, op.48, by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky. Philip Mann conducts.

At 7 p.m. May 23 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Mann will conduct the orchestra and soloists yet to be named for "Beethoven's Triple Concerto." The program: Serenade for Strings, op.2, by Mieczyslaw Karlowicz; Prelude and Fugue, op.85, by Moritz Moszkowski; and the "Triple" Concerto for violin, cello, and piano in C major, op.56, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Tickets are $29, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org/inc2019.

Magic Springs concerts

The Marshall Tucker Band headlines the opening show of Magic Springs’ Summer Concert Series, May 25 in Hot Springs.

Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, U.S. 70 East (East Grand Avenue), Hot Springs, has announced eight of 14 scheduled concerts in its 2019 Summer Concert Series, starting 8 p.m. May 25 with the Marshall Tucker Band with opening act the Kentucky Headhunters taking the stage at 7.

The rest of the lineup so far:

• June 1: Skid Row, 8 p.m., with KIX at 5 and Stryper at 6:30.

• July 6: Muddfest, with headliner Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., opening acts Saliva, Trapt, Saving Abel and Tantric starting at 5.

• July 13: Ricky Skaggs, 8 p.m. (opening act at 7).

• July 20: Roots & Boots '90s Electric Throwdown Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, 7:30 p.m.

• July 27: For King & Country, 8 p.m. (opening act at 7).

• Aug. 3: Eli Young Band, 8 p.m. (opening act at 7).

• Aug. 31: The Village People, 8 p.m. (opening act at 7).

Acts for concerts June 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 10 and Sept. 1 are to be announced.

All concert admission is free with park admission -- $59.99 plus tax, $39.99 plus tax for "Juniors" (shorter than 48 inches) and "Seniors" (age 55-plus). Season passes are currently on sale for $64.99-$74.99 plus tax. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com/concerts.php.

Murry's tryouts

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, will hold open auditions for the remainder of its 2019 season, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Provide a resume and head shot; prepare a short, family-friendly monologue (roughly 30 seconds in length and preferably comedic) and 16 bars of a song if you're auditioning for musicals (and provide sheet music for the accompanist) and wear comfortable clothes and shoes you can move in if you're called back to dance. Arrive early to fill out an audition form and get an audition number. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Stupid Kid tryouts

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for Stupid Kid by Sharr White, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. It is the first nonprofessional production of the play, by special arrangement with the playwright; it involves the case of a 14-year old, tried as an adult and convicted of his girlfriend's rape and murder, which comes under scrutiny 14 years later by the Innocence Project.

The play contains adult language and content and is recommended for mature audiences. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, audition scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks, if necessary, will take place Feb. 12. Production dates are March 22-24 and 28-31. Call (479) 631-8988.

