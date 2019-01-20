Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Gillibrand; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Gillibrand; Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

