Arkansan charged with manslaughter in woman's death; shooter thought she was a deer

by Bill Bowden | Today at 6:51 p.m. 2comments

A Johnson County man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after he killed a woman he mistook for a deer.

Dale Williams, 61, shot Jane Rust, 72, on Nov. 11 after she got out of a car to take photographs of the Yale Church on Arkansas 215, according to an affidavit filed in Johnson County Circuit Court.

The Yale community is about five miles west of Oark.

Rust walked a short distance down a trail that leads from a dirt parking lot to the banks of the Little Mulberry River, according to two witnesses who remained in the car.

They heard a loud gunshot and saw Rust fall to the ground, according to the affidavit written by Charles Beavers of the Johnson County sheriff’s office. Rust died at the scene.

“Her body was found on the trail with her cameras,” according to the court document.

Williams told Beavers he saw a deer run across the road in front of him, according to the affidavit. Williams took out his .308-caliber bolt-action rifle and fired when he saw “a white flash through the trees,” Beavers wrote.

Williams shot Rust from about 171 feet away through “very dense brush” looking uphill, Beavers wrote.

The rifle was recovered from Williams’ utility vehicle. A shell casing was found under the gas pedal.

Williams consented to having a sample of his blood taken at a local hospital. According to a toxicology report, he tested positive for cannabinoids and methamphetamine, Beavers said.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the shooting at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 11.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Williams’ arrest, according to a court filing.

According to her obituary, Jane Ellen Holloway Rust was a native of Sparkman.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:21 p.m.

    Accidental death in Arkansas when you are a male is usually 60% of a 10 year sentence.
    May as well commit suicide Dale, its what a real man would do.
    Youre just going to die in prison anyway bud.
    Be a man now, lift your head up high and blow your brains out.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 22, 2019 at 7:25 p.m.

    Dont mean to be mean just realistic.
    [five years ago] a 17 year old boys gets a DUI going off road and into a house Acc. Deaths a 71 yar old grandmother,
    I dont think Grandmother wants him to serve life (TWENTY) in prison for his accidental death.
    But thats really too bad.
    He has to take the place of females.
    He has to be judged twice as harshly for all the girls that get let go you see.
    Plus he's a male and that means he's evil so..
    Wheres the loss?

    No one will mourn you Dale. You were just doing evil male things.
    Do the right thing now Dale. Do the right thing.
