Police: Man shot to death outside eastern Arkansas gas station

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:01 p.m. 0comments

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a gas station in Helena-West Helena Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Victory Fuels, 527 Columbia, shortly before 7:30 a.m., said Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith. According to Smith, 25-year-old Kasey Grant was inside his vehicle when two to three individuals approached and shot into the vehicle.

Grant was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the chief.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been named at this time.

