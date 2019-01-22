Stepp seeing top 2020 and 2021 targets

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp will see some of the top 2020 and 2021 receivers in the nation Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Hogs and Stepp will ink one of the better receivers class in the nation when Warren's Traylon Burks signs with the Razorbacks on Feb. 6 and will join signees TQ Jackson, Trey Knox and Shamar Nash in the class.

Stepp saw highly recruited receiver Jordan Johnson of St Louis De Smet this morning and is expected to see highly regarded receiver JJ Hester at Tulsa Washington this afternoon.

Johnson and Hester are rated by ESPN as the No. 4 and No. 6 receivers in the nation.

Stepp will then fly to Houston and see 2021 receivers Latrell Neville, of Missouri City Willowridge and Shadrach Banks of Houston North Shore on Wednesday along with 2020 receiver target Troy Omeire of Sugar Land, (Texas) Fort Bend Austin.

ESPN rates Omeire the No. 17 receiver in the nation. He visited Fayetteville last summer while Johnson visited about a year ago and Hester visited for the LSU game. Neville is planning to set a date to visit.