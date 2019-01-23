UNDER THE RADAR: Greene County Tech’s Zane Butler

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Greene County Tech’s Zane Butler.

Class: 2020

Position: Guard

Size: 5-10, 150 pounds

Stats: 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2,5 assists a game

Coach Jeff Guiot

“He wins every sprint, wins every drill. He’s the first to practice and he’s the last to leave. He really cares a lot about basketball and really likes to win.”

Good overall game:

“He’s a well-rounded player. He wants to be good in all phases. He can score going to the basket, he can shoot the 3-point shot well. He’s our best defender. He’s one of our best passers. He’s trying to make a career out of basketball. A lot of kids say they would like to make a career in basketball, but it’s just lip service, but he backs it up with his work ethic.”

Needs to add weight and strength:

“If he put on 20-25 pounds, that’s a gamechanger for him. Hopefully he’s still growing, which he could be. If you look at him he looks like he’s 12 years old. He works in the weight room and is trying to eat right.”

Scored 37 points in Tuesday’s game vs. West Memphis:

"Pound for pound, there’s probably not a better player in the state. He's had some games where he’s had to pass the ball to get other guys involved and he’s had some games he's been able to shoot. We’ve seen a box-and-1 on him, we’ve seen the triangle-and-two on him and another kid on our team. They’ve thrown just about every defense you can throw at him and he’s handled it pretty well.”