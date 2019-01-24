1 hurt in shooting at Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police say

One person was injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Walmart in West Memphis, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement posted on the West Memphis Police Department around 7 a.m.

The city has only one Walmart along an Interstate 40 service road near Interstate 55.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

The post said detectives were trying to identify the suspected shooter.

Messages left seeking additional details weren't returned by early Thursday afternoon.