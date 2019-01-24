Music Scene: Art Porter Sr. subject of Arkansas Sounds tribute

A celebration of the late Little Rock jazz pianist Art Porter Sr. will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Admission is free.

The Arkansas Sounds-sponsored event will include a screening of the documentary film, Art Porter, Sr.: A Music Treasure, hosted by Ramsey Lewis and featuring appearances by Porter's family and band members, former President Bill Clinton and Porter's former students, including the jazz bassist James Leary and opera diva Barbara Hendricks.

There will also be a panel discussion featuring fellow teacher, family friend and conductor of the Art Porter Singers, Sterling Ingram, and former drummer in the Art Porter Trio, Larry Ross, following the film. The event is sponsored by AETN and Art Porter Music Education.

CALS Ron Robinson Theater, Library Square, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 320-5728, ArkansasSounds.org

...

Victoria Vibez, Lachaz Holloway, Oya and Roosevelt Harris will perform at 8 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Big Silver and Adam Faucett will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Handmade Moments will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

The Fayetteville-based duo start a 13-date tour Jan. 31 as the opening act for the Yonder Mountain String Band. Joel Ludford and Anna Horton got their musical start as one-third of the Conway group Don't Stop Please before deciding to go their own way. They released a debut, self-titled CD in July 2014 and a follow-up, Eye in the Sky, in December 2015.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Amy LaVere & Will Sexton will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Trap Jazz Giants will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Trap Jazz, defined as a musical genre "birthed out of the original art forms of contemporary and jazz standards with a baseline and core of traditional hip-hop." Phillip "Philli Moo" Mouton and Quincy "QNote" Watson are the Trap Jazz Giants. Mouton (saxophone, drums and vocals) was a student of his father, pianist Carl Mouton, along with Clark Terry, Ron Carter and Gerald Johnson. Watson, a Little Rock native, plays bass, keyboards, guitar, piano and organ, and includes songwriting, rapping and producing podcasts, film and documentaries on his resume.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Koe Wetzel, along with Stephen Neeper & The Wild Hearts will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15; there will also be a $2 surcharge for minors.

Wetzel, a native of Stephenville, in east Texas, plays acoustic guitar in a five-man band and performs what he calls "Texas rock 'n' roll with a country blend."

Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com.

...

Finderz/Keeperz, along with opening act SHWTME will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Flatland Cavalry, along with opening act The Salty Dogs, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $12.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Clusterpluck will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $8.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Chuck & Glen will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock.

Josh Stewart will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Donna Massey & The Blue Eyed Soul will perform at 9 p.m. Friday.

Chris DeClerk will perform at 5:30 p.m. and One Way Road will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Kyle Nachtigal will perform at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pop's Lounge @ Oaklawn in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Nachtigal, a native of Springfield, Mo., has studied at Belmont University and has been based in Nashville, Tenn., since February 2016. He calls his style a mix of folk, rock, hip hop and jazz and is inaugurating the 2019 entertainment lineup for the live racing season at Oaklawn. He released a debut seven-track recording, Fort Dakota, in 2016.

Pop's Lounge, Oaklawn Racing and Gaming, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (800) 625-5296, oaklawn.com

...

Samantha Crain will perform at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Adam & The Figurines, along with opening act Garden Snakesss will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Foul Play Cabaret burlesque show will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

Phillip Young will perform at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

John King will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com.

Art Porter Sr.

Will Sexton and Amy LaVere

Samantha Crain

Trey Johnson

Koe Wetzel

Weekend on 01/24/2019