Police: Northwest Arkansas man arrested in woman's murder; victim's body was found on roadway

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday in the death of a woman whose body was discovered with a gunshot wound on a Springdale roadway, police said.

Kevin Velez, 26, of Springdale is in custody in connection with the death of 29-year-old Sanjuana Perez-Ostiguin, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

Velez was identified as a suspect Wednesday, and detectives located him sitting in a white Ford Explorer at 1010 N. Thompson St. in Springdale the same day, the release said. Authorities made contact with Velez and arrested him without incident on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.

Velez was transported to the Springdale Police Department, where he was questioned about the death of Perez-Ostiguin, the release said. Police said Velez confessed to shooting and killing the 29-year-old woman during the interview.

Velez is being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Velez and Perez-Ostiguin knew each other but were only acquaintances, the release said. No other arrests are expected at this time.