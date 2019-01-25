3 face murder charges in Arkansas man's death

Three people face first-degree murder charges in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in Clark County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Dartanya Stapleton, William Pennino and Brock Henthorn, all of Amity, were arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old John Ratton of Amity, Sheriff Jason Watson said the release. All three suspects appeared Friday in Clark County court.

Ratton’s body was found near Norris Road, a few miles north of Amity. Watson said Ratton’s body had been sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.