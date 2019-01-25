Little Rock mayor selects subcommittee members

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday evening named about 100 people who will serve on one of eight subcommittees that will help set an agenda for his time in office.

More than 500 people submitted applications for positions via Scott’s campaign website. The weeklong application period closed Jan. 14.

Subcommittee members were chosen based on experience related to each group’s subject matter, qualifications, desire to serve, diversity and ward representation, a news release from Scott’s transition team states. The groups will meet weekly until March 15.

Scott named the subcommittees’ chairs from among his transition board of directors earlier this month.

Notable subcommittee members named Friday include the state’s 2019 Teacher of the Year Stacy McAdoo and former state Rep. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), who challenged U.S. Rep. French Hill in November.

Each group will present recommendations to the 11-member transition board, which will produce a final report to Scott. Scott has said that he plans to have that process completed before delivering his State of the City address.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Education:

Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Amy Benton

Ryan Davis

Bill Dillard

Aminah Eddings

Chris Hancock

Andrea Lewis

Raymond Long

Stacy McAdoo

Lara Blume McGee

Melissa Mitchell

Ali Noland

Vicki Saviers

Emma Willis

Laveta Wills-Hale

Economic Development:

Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge

Eric Bell

Phillip Butterfield

Cassaundra Carter

William Clark

Margaret Ellibee

Melissa Hendricks

Bradley Henry

Moyez Jaffer

Sarah McBroom

Clinton McDonald

Mark Middleton

WJ Monagle

Karama Neal

Marquita Little Numan

Tristian Wilkerson

Finance and Administration:

Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus

Matt Boch

Mark Camp

Rajesh Chokani

Amanda DiPippa

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez

Morril Harriman

Dr. Christopher Jones

Ben Lincoln

Pam Mobley

Izzy Montgomery

Eleanor Nelson

Markita Tyler

Ellie Wheeler

Inclusion:

Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Summer Campbell

Mark DeYmaz

Denise Donnell

Rosslyn Elliot

Ivan Hudson

Myron Jackson

Michelle Kaemmerling

Patrick McBride

Mary Morris

Cesar Ortega

Camille Richoux

Sherice Smith

Donald Woods

Maria Wyrens

Mobility:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett

Amanda Benton

Furonda Brasfield

Brett Budolfson

Dalton Coleman

John DiPippa

Chris East

Jill Floyd

Charles Frazier

Scott Hamilton

Rachel Jones

Nicholas Norfolk

Amy Pritchard

Stacey Tierney

Amy Rossi

Neil Sealy

Public Safety:

Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey

Osyrus Bolly

Carla Coleman

Carlos Corbin

Bud Cummins

Holly Dickson

Michelle Hastings

Matt Johnson

Kellye Neal

Jessica Scott-Wolfe

Greg Summers

Clarke Tucker

Derick Wilson

Donyell Wolfee

Quality of Life:

Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott

Betsy Baker

Monica Blake

Kevin Crass

Andrea Cummings

Alex Diaz

Ellen Fennell

Suzanne Grobmyer

Katie Helms

Vianca Jordan

Dr. Riley Lipschitz

Pat Riley, Jr.

Dr. Chad Rogers

Abbi Siler

Bryan Stewart

Gerald Thomas

Transformation and Government Reform:

Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus

Bettina Brownstein

Rick Campbell

Ted Dickey

Preston Eldridge

Lisa Ferrell

Marq Golden

Jordan Johnson

Kristi McKinnon

Ray Scott

Dr. Anika Whitfield