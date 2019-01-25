Little Rock mayor selects subcommittee members

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday evening named about 100 people who will serve on one of eight subcommittees that will help set an agenda for his time in office.
More than 500 people submitted applications for positions via Scott’s campaign website. The weeklong application period closed Jan. 14.
Subcommittee members were chosen based on experience related to each group’s subject matter, qualifications, desire to serve, diversity and ward representation, a news release from Scott’s transition team states. The groups will meet weekly until March 15.
Scott named the subcommittees’ chairs from among his transition board of directors earlier this month.
Notable subcommittee members named Friday include the state’s 2019 Teacher of the Year Stacy McAdoo and former state Rep. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), who challenged U.S. Rep. French Hill in November.
Each group will present recommendations to the 11-member transition board, which will produce a final report to Scott. Scott has said that he plans to have that process completed before delivering his State of the City address.
Education:
Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge
Amy Benton
Ryan Davis
Bill Dillard
Aminah Eddings
Chris Hancock
Andrea Lewis
Raymond Long
Stacy McAdoo
Lara Blume McGee
Melissa Mitchell
Ali Noland
Vicki Saviers
Emma Willis
Laveta Wills-Hale
Economic Development:
Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge
Eric Bell
Phillip Butterfield
Cassaundra Carter
William Clark
Margaret Ellibee
Melissa Hendricks
Bradley Henry
Moyez Jaffer
Sarah McBroom
Clinton McDonald
Mark Middleton
WJ Monagle
Karama Neal
Marquita Little Numan
Tristian Wilkerson
Finance and Administration:
Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus
Matt Boch
Mark Camp
Rajesh Chokani
Amanda DiPippa
Sarah Catherine Gutierrez
Morril Harriman
Dr. Christopher Jones
Ben Lincoln
Pam Mobley
Izzy Montgomery
Eleanor Nelson
Markita Tyler
Ellie Wheeler
Inclusion:
Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey
Summer Campbell
Mark DeYmaz
Denise Donnell
Rosslyn Elliot
Ivan Hudson
Myron Jackson
Michelle Kaemmerling
Patrick McBride
Mary Morris
Cesar Ortega
Camille Richoux
Sherice Smith
Donald Woods
Maria Wyrens
Mobility:
Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett
Amanda Benton
Furonda Brasfield
Brett Budolfson
Dalton Coleman
John DiPippa
Chris East
Jill Floyd
Charles Frazier
Scott Hamilton
Rachel Jones
Nicholas Norfolk
Amy Pritchard
Stacey Tierney
Amy Rossi
Neil Sealy
Public Safety:
Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey
Osyrus Bolly
Carla Coleman
Carlos Corbin
Bud Cummins
Holly Dickson
Michelle Hastings
Matt Johnson
Kellye Neal
Jessica Scott-Wolfe
Greg Summers
Clarke Tucker
Derick Wilson
Donyell Wolfee
Quality of Life:
Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott
Betsy Baker
Monica Blake
Kevin Crass
Andrea Cummings
Alex Diaz
Ellen Fennell
Suzanne Grobmyer
Katie Helms
Vianca Jordan
Dr. Riley Lipschitz
Pat Riley, Jr.
Dr. Chad Rogers
Abbi Siler
Bryan Stewart
Gerald Thomas
Transformation and Government Reform:
Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus
Bettina Brownstein
Rick Campbell
Ted Dickey
Preston Eldridge
Lisa Ferrell
Marq Golden
Jordan Johnson
Kristi McKinnon
Ray Scott
Dr. Anika Whitfield
