Sarah Huckabee Sanders says White House wants shutdown deal

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:29 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the administration wants to negotiate a government shutdown deal but is not saying how much President Donald Trump wants as a "down payment" on his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Sanders spoke to reporters at the White House on Friday, a day after the Senate voted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown. The shutdown is in its 35th day.

Trump on Thursday suggested he would support a deal with a "down payment" on a wall along the border. Sanders would not detail how much Trump is looking for.

Sanders says the Trump administration has made clear what it wants for border security, adding "we are going to work to get there one way or another."

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called a wall immoral. Other Democrats have said they consider a wall an ineffective, wasteful monument to a Trump campaign promise.

  • Knuckleball1
    January 25, 2019 at 10:41 a.m.

    Like her Daddy do as I say not as I do, she didn't fall far from the tree.
  • 23cal
    January 25, 2019 at 11:29 a.m.

    "White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the administration wants to negotiate a government shutdown deal...." Then perhaps he should tell Mitch to run the bill back through which Trump said he would sign, which passed UNANIMOUSLY, and which Trump then reneged on because Coulter and Jones told him it made him look weak.
    Can we just have Nancy negotiate directly with President Coulter this time around?
    *
    Here is the thing all of the Trumpettes can't seem to grasp: Trump made a foolish, wasteful proposal for a wall based on racism and lies. Lots of lies. Lots and lots and lots of lies. Start with Mexico will pay for it and go from there.

    The other side has no obligation to compromise on such a thing. Instead, it is their job to stop it from becoming a reality. Democracy does not entitle you to half of every odious racist idea you propose.

    Compromise needs to come from value based negotiations, not from some some vague slippery slope of getting along at any price.
