GALLERY: Opening day at Oaklawn Park

Horses cross the finish line in the second race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Friday, the opening day of the track’s live racing season. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun
Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs opened its 57-day live season Friday before an estimated crowd of 20,000. The season will stretch into May for the first time, continuing beyond the Arkansas Derby on April 13 and end May 4, the same day as the Kentucky Derby.Gallery: Oaklawn Opening Day
Comments