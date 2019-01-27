Plea innocent in wife's assault

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man accused of holding his pregnant wife captive for four days pleaded innocent Wednesday to multiple charges in Washington County Circuit Court.

Jackson Rodriguez-Robles, 35, is charged with rape, kidnapping, possession of drugs and a firearm, domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, drug possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of an emergency communication device.

He was given an initial court date of April 3 before Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Rape and kidnapping are each punishable by 10 to 40 years or life.

Police were told last month that Rodriguez-Robles was holding a woman captive in his apartment at 1806 Palisades Ave., according to a preliminary police report. Rodriguez-Robles fled when police arrived, according to the report.

Police reported finding a woman who had been so badly beaten her eyes were swollen shut. Her face was covered in bruises and her lips were so swollen she could barely speak, according to the report.

Officers said the woman's fingers were bent and broken "as if she had been tortured."

The woman told police that Rodriguez-Robles picked her up from an airport when she flew in from Puerto Rico, and that he accused her of cheating on him. He knew she was pregnant and punched her in the stomach and threatened to kill her, according to the report.

Detectives found videos on his phone of Rodriguez-Robles assaulting the woman, according to the report.

Rodriguez-Robles told investigators that he didn't know how his wife was injured.

Metro on 01/27/2019