Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 24-28:

Shackleford Crossings Investors LLC to Gugar Family #2 Ltd, L4A, Shackleford Crossing, $2,291,667.

Marshall Equity Investments LLC to NLRA Holdings LLC, L1, Parkway Village, $1,900,000.

Rosewood Community LLC to NLRA Holdings LLC, NE SW 30-1N-12W, $1,750,000.

United States Beef Corp. to FRG Properties LLC, 1001 W. Main St., Jacksonville, L1, Arby's, $797,150.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate LLC, Deltic Real Estate LLC and Deltic Timber Corp. to Valen Harris Inc., L13, The Village At Rahling Road, $696,124.

LJW Ltd Partnership LLC to Tanner Capital Holdings LLC, 409 W. Fourth St., North Little Rock, Ls1B, 2B, 3B, 4B, 5B, 6B & 7B B4, Faucette, $609,000.

J Martin Homes Inc. to Paul Ganz, 30 Rosans Court., Little Rock, L10 B77, Chenal Valley, $459,900.

Don Splawn Construction Inc. to Integrity Construction Of Arkansas Inc., 9812 Interstate 30, Little Rock, SE SW 35-1N-13W, $440,000.

Rector Phillips Morse Inc. to Michael D. and Emily M. Hall, L18, Belles Fleurs, $430,000.

Hoos Land Trust LLC to Yongchang Wang and Si Chen, SE NE 29-2N-14W, $401,660.

Herchel T Gardner Revocable Trust to Josh and Sarah Hillegas, 24 Longwell Loop, Little Rock, L12 B22, Villages of Wellington, $385,000.

Lorraine R Wagoner to Kathryn and Drew P. Davis Jr., 40 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L130, Foxcroft 3rd, $385,000.

Lynn Dickey Construction Inc. to Courtney and Joseph P. Rector, 101 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L5 B15, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $374,500.

John Wright Construction Co Inc. to Andrea M. Robertson and The Andrea M. Robertson Revocable Trust, 1500 Milligan Drive, North Little Rock, L1590R, Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIII, $354,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC to 10 Valley Creek View LLC, L37, Valley Falls Estates Phase II, $350,000.

Robert and Lisa B. Edmunds to Michele C. and William C. White, 3420 Bear Creek Lane, Paron, Pt W/2 NE 28-2N-15W, $350,000.

H-D-T, LLC to Jeff Fuller Homes LLC, 5413 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, L4 B23, Newton, $345,000.

Matthew and Allison Klucher to Matthew and Anna Macfarlane, 9001 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L16 B4, Creekside, $325,000.

EES Properties LLC to David G. Murphy, Ls20-21, Safeway Stores Inc. Replat- Twin City, $309,000.

Courtney and Joseph P. Rector to Alia and Vincent Wagner, 2512 Arkansas Valley Drive, Little Rock, L3 B35, Pleasant Valley, $300,000.

James G. and Kay Hinkle to Lee Johnson, 300 E. Third St. Apt 1205, Little Rock, L1205, 300 Third HPR, $275,000.

Rock Solid Restoration & Construction, LLC to Adam and Ashley Browning, 933 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood, L45, Millers Glen Phase 2, $269,000.

Menco Construction LLC to James D. and Lindsey Hurst, 9308 Sunset Creek Cove, Sherwood, L3 B10, Creekside, $260,200.

Arkansas Laser Services Inc. to Laser Acquisition LLC, Ls22 & 22A, Triangle Properties Industrial District, $257,000.

Jewel Investments LLC to Cindy A. Thompson, 12 Eds Lane, Little Rock, L9 B3, Valley Ranch Phase II, $237,000.

Paul and Staci Boone to Cristina Tobon, 2308 Gap Creek Drive, Sherwood, L5 B5, Glenn Hills, $235,000.

James Y. and Karen Suen to Amie K. and Jackson C. Alexander, L6, Powell, $232,500.

Tamara and Gregory L. Williams Sr. to Lakita T. and Ricky Porter, 2 Jack Nicklaus Cove, Little Rock, L917, Fairway Woods Phase III- Otter Creek Community, $228,000.

Juanita McCracken to Kelley A. and Kevin Hughes, 16 Ninth Fairway Loop, Maumelle, L8, Ninth Fairway, $205,000.

Carmen R. Brown to Carmen R. and James W. Brown Jr., 28 Plantation Drive, Little Rock, L72, Hermitage Home Sites, $204,000.

Kyle L. James to Robert W. Foster, 103 Chambery Drive, Maumelle, L1336, Montmartre Phase IIIA- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXI, $193,100.

Timothy N. and Kimberly L. Irizarry to Sydney M. Heard, 12820 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, L130, Pleasant View Phase III, $179,500.

Samuel T. Bushey to Elizabeth Bartyzal and James Crawford, 240 East A. Ave., North Little Rock, L7 B102, Park Hill NLR, $173,000.

I-40 Kerr LLC to Crystal Atkinson, 9403 Northbrook Drive, North Little Rock, L1 B1, Northbrook, $167,900.

Tammy Reed to Joshua A. Richmond and Brandi Robinson, 4 Pear Tree Pl., Little Rock, L231, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $162,900.

Casey and Lanny D. Richmond II. to Allyn P. Deininger and Rebecca E. Wolf, 2705 Seminole Trl., North Little Rock, L20 B3, Indian Hills, $162,000.

Allan L. Ward to David and Lakesha Stewart, 6609 Sherry Drive, Little Rock, Ls43-45, University Park North Plat No.1, $160,900.

Linda C. Ellis to Karen A. Walls and Elizabeth C. MacKenzie, 6 Diana Drive, Little Rock, L34, Briarwood, $160,000.

Tremayne and Gwenevere White to Brittney Williams, 8024 Danwood Drive, Little Rock, L12, Woodlawn Heights, $157,500.

Nola J. Hubble; Nola R. Hubble to Kimberly J. and Scott H. Huff, L11, Maxine's Replat- Mills Mountain Estates, $155,000.

Christopher S. and Annette C. Nine to Chris M. and Elisabeth A. Borecky, 300 Plainview Cir., North Little Rock, Ls1-2 B8, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Zachariah E. McNamara to Daniel J. McNamara, L11, Garden Oaks, $154,000.

John P. and Edith J. Jones to Sydney Jones, 17007 Elvin Road, Little Rock, Tract 2, John Paul Jones, $150,000.

Michael Fraterigo to Christopher S. Buell, 7307 Kentucky Ave., Little Rock, L8 B2, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $150,000.

Tiffany and Benjamin Moore and The Moore Family Revocable Trust to Zachary, Megan E., Stephen R., and M. Susan Moore, 4825 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L4 B7, Lakewood, $150,000.

