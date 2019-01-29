Top in-state sophomore wants to attend dream school

Dumas sophmore running back Kylin James isn’t shy about which college he wants to attend to play football and get an education.

He wants to be a Razorback after growing up in the state and watching Arkansas.

“That’s my dream school,” James said. ”I just want to go play where I was born. I grew up a Hog and I am a Hog and that’s just where I want to go.”

James (6-0, 216 pounds) rushed 196 times for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns while having 26 catches for 406 yards and 2 touchdowns this past season, helping the Bobcats reach the Class 4A semifinals for the first time in school history.

James is planning to attend several college camps this summer.

“I plan on going to a few - Arkansas, Memphis, TCU,” he said.

Being one of the top sophomore prospects in the state and getting his share of college interest inspires him.

“It feels good. It motivates me and makes you want to work more,” James said.

James, his teammate and junior athlete Chris Harris plan to visit Arkansas on March 9. He’s in contact with tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“He said just keep working, it’s coming,” James said.