Ticket bought in Arkansas wins $2M in Mega Millions drawing

One person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Arkansas won $2 million in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was one of two across the country that matched all five white numbers while missing the Mega Ball. That pays out $1 million, but the Arkansas ticket had the Megaplier option, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Superstop 472 on East Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 53, 54 and 62 with a Mega Ball of 22.

No winner has come forward to claim the prize as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The next drawing, when the jackpot will be an estimated $125 million, will be Friday night.