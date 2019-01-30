State Capitol news in brief

Chief Justice Kemp meets lawmakers

Arkansas Chief Justice Dan Kemp held a morning coffee hour with lawmakers Tuesday at the Capitol.

Kemp, who leads a judiciary that has at times clashed with the Legislature over issues such as tort changes and judicial impeachment, said he wanted to get to know lawmakers better.

"Occasionally with just the nature of separation of powers, you're going to have differences that you have to work through," Kemp said.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The mood of morning meeting, held in a conference room off the restaurant in the Capitol's basement, was light, with several lawmakers asking Kemp about issues related to Bar Association dues, as well as boards and committees administered by the Supreme Court.

About a dozen lawmakers showed up. Kemp said that, when possible, he wants to make the meeting a weekly event during the session.

-- John Moritz

Panel favors plan on rebranding GIF

The Joint Budget Committee advanced legislation that would create the Development and Enhancement Fund to succeed the General Improvement Fund.

The General Improvement Fund is largely surplus state funds that are tapped for various state government projects.

The bill is Senate Bill 155 by Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, who is a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee.

Under SB155, the General Assembly's intent is to create the fund to provide a mechanism to disburse funds for various construction and improvement projects, unforeseen needs, funding deficiencies and the completion of projects previously funded by the General Assembly. The bill would become effective July 1.

"There are reasons we need to get away from that language 'GIF,'" the committee's other co-chairman, Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, told committee members.

Some former state lawmakers have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to federal crimes linked to the misuse of GIF money.

Asked if that was the reason for the proposed change, Jean said in an interview, "I think we are trying to set a new day."

Jean told lawmakers that Kevin Anderson, assistant director of fiscal services for the Bureau of Legislative Research, came up with the Development and Enhancement Fund name, but it does the same thing as the General Improvement Fund.

"This bill will also have the same review and approval from Legislative Council that we have now," Jean said. "Nothing has changed as far as the mechanics of GIF."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill filed to add parking at Capitol

Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, on Tuesday filed a bill that would require the state Department of Finance and Administration to build a parking facility with at least 200 spaces on the state Capitol grounds.

"Only the state can do business and force people to park five blocks away because we are a monopoly and if you want to do business with the state, you have no choice but to park wherever you can and find your way in," Clark said. "But it makes no sense that we force people to do that."

Finance department officials anticipate the project would cost between $25,000 and $28,000 per space based on location and surrounding architecture and cost $5 million to $5.6 million, said spokesman Scott Hardin.

Clark said he didn't think the bill would pass this session but he wanted to start the discussion.

He said state officials have previously studied locating a parking garage behind the Multi-Agency Complex west of the Capitol.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate passes plan on highway panel

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would require all four regions of the state to have representation on the five-member state Highway Commission.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, to the House for further consideration.

The bill would require the governor to appoint at least one member from each congressional district and one at-large commissioner.

Sample said the bill would return the commission's makeup to the way it was initially intended.

"This gives everyone representation on the Highway Commission," he said.

The independent body was created by Amendment 42 to the Arkansas Constitution, which states "no two commissioners shall be appointed from any single Congressional District." However, the current commission includes multiple members from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts and no one from the 4th District.

-- Michael R. Wickline

National convention measure advances

The Senate on Tuesday narrowly approved a measure that would allow the Legislature to join other states in asking Congress for a national convention to propose constitutional amendments.

The Senate voted 19-13 to send Senate Joint Resolution 3 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, to the House for further action.

Under SJR3, the General Assembly would apply to Congress under Article V of the U.S. Constitution in calling for a convention of the states limited to proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The proposed amendments would seek to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government; limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government; and limit the terms of office of its officials and members of Congress.

Stubblefield said the federal government's debt totals $22 trillion and holding the convention of the states would be a way to help rein in the runaway federal government.

Thirty-four states are required to call for a convention of the states on the same subject before such a convention would be held; 12 states have approved the legislation so far. It would take 38 states to ratify an amendment to the Constitution.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill aims to rev up solar power in state

An update to Arkansas law would help the Natural State increase its solar power output, a lawmaker and stakeholders said at a Tuesday news conference.

Senate Bill 145 by Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, would amend the definition of "public utility" in Arkansas law, allowing individuals, corporations and public entities easier access to renewable energy sources like solar panels.

Under current law, individuals and entities must own any solar panels providing power to their homes or facilities, but Wallace's proposed tweak would allow them to lease solar panels, for example, and still take advantage of incentives for returning excess power to the electrical grid. The bill would also more than triple the amount of kilowatts an individual or entity may generate without being subjected to greater regulation of a traditional utility company.

"It's another tool in the toolbox to help expand the solar marketplace," said Katie Niebaum, executive director of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association.

Arkansas has the 11th-highest solar potential among U.S. states based on the amount of sunlight the state receives, according to the Nebraska Energy Office, but the state's solar energy output has lagged in the bottom half of states in the U.S. Wallace said that stems, in part, from outdated laws.

An Entergy Arkansas spokesman said the utility didn't have a stance on the bill, but it was watching it.

"Our interest is that non-net-metering customers do not end up subsidizing the costs of net-metering customers without enjoying the benefits of generating their own power," said Kerri Case, a company spokesman.

Net metering is the program that allows solar technology users to receive credits for putting excess power back into the grid.

-- Hunter Field

Panel cool to bill on special plates

A bill that would have placed the initial burden of producing special-interest license plates on the nonprofits they promote failed Tuesday to get an endorsement by the House Committee on Public Transportation.

The committee voted 8-7 to recommend House Bill 1172 -- sponsored by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona -- but the amendment to Arkansas law 27-24-1404(c)(1)(A) languished for lack of a majority.

Organizations use the extra fee that vehicle owners pay to buy the special license plates -- like the "Choose Life" design by the Arkansas Right to Life nonprofit -- to raise funds.

The fees vary, but the special plates typically sell for $35 with $10 going to the Department of Finance and Administration, and $25 to the sponsor organization.

"I would say that there's better ways for a nonprofit to raise money," Gonzales said.

House Bill 1172 would create an upfront fee for creating and maintaining the special plates and the costs of an initial order of 3,000.

Gonzales told the committee that the state now bears the initial production and distribution costs and does not recoup the investment if the sale of special plates is not successful.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Photo by John Sykes Jr.

Members of the House applaud the Little Rock Christian High School Class 5A state championship football team Tuesday during a visit by squad members to the state Capitol.

Metro on 01/30/2019