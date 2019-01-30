Former NASA mathematician featured in 'Hidden Figures' book, movie to speak at Arkansas college

Christine Darden, a former NASA mathematician featured in the book "Hidden Figures," will give a free lecture at Harding University in Searcy next month.

Darden, who has received two NASA medals and a Women in Science and Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award, will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in Benson Auditorium.

She is one of the researchers featured in the bestselling book, which was made into a movie in 2016.

The lecture also serves as Harding’s annual Educator Appreciation Night in which all educators in attendance will receive special seating and recognition. Educators will also be eligible to enter a contest to have Darden visit their school for a day.