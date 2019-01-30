Man accused of trying to take photos under Arkansas police officer's dress

A man in Pine Bluff faces a voyeurism charge after he placed a camera under a police officer’s clothing at a Family Dollar on Sunday, authorities said.

The manager of the Family Dollar at 1169 West 16th Street told the officer that he saw 39-year-old Donald Moon trying to take video or photos under her dress, according to a report from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Another officer was dispatched to the store at about 12:40 p.m., the report states. After reviewing video footage, police transported Moon to Jefferson County jail.

Moon, who was released from the jail Tuesday evening, faces one charge of video voyeurism and one charge of shoplifting, according to an online jail roster. Police said he admitted taking a three-pack of air fresheners.