Little Rock Pizza Hut manager robbed at gunpoint, police say

An armed robber made off with $1,300 in cash Thursday after demanding cash from a Little Rock Pizza Hut by holding its manager at gunpoint outside the restaurant, police said.

Authorities said the robbery happened just after midnight at the Pizza Hut at 2912 South University Avenue.

A Little Rock police report said the robber, who was wearing black and had on a black ski mask, confronted the manager as he was walking out of the restaurant with a nightly cash deposit.

The robber fled on foot toward Lakeshore Drive, the report states.

The manager told police he had waited to drive away from the store before calling 911.

Police had made no arrests at the time of the report.