Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast Arkansas man arrested in shooting

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 12:24 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Gott - Photo by Craighead County Detention Center

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Jonesboro, police said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to Garden Manor Apartments around 7:15 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Police said they were told that Mason Franklin Gott, 30, of Jonesboro shot 42-year-old Tommy Gipson.

Gipson was reportedly transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he was listed in guarded condition on Thursday morning.

Gott was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree battery, according to jail records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT