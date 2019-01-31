Northeast Arkansas man arrested in shooting

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting in Jonesboro, police said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to Garden Manor Apartments around 7:15 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Police said they were told that Mason Franklin Gott, 30, of Jonesboro shot 42-year-old Tommy Gipson.

Gipson was reportedly transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he was listed in guarded condition on Thursday morning.

Gott was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree battery, according to jail records.