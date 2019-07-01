Small plane crash-lands on western Arkansas highway, officials say

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash-landed Monday morning on a highway in western Arkansas.

No injuries were reported.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the single-engine plane went down just before noon south of Van Buren on Arkansas 59. The pilot was trying to make an emergency landing, and the landing gears failed, he said.

Arkansas State Police and Federal Aviation Administration agents are reviewing what happened.

An FAA registry shows the plane is owned by BAP Group LLC, in Fort Smith.

Details about how many people were on board weren't immediately available, but Brown said no one was hurt.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed part of the highway and diverted traffic around the wreck.