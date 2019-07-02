Sections
Plane crash-lands on state highway

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m. 0comments

Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash-landed Monday morning on a state highway in western Arkansas.

No injuries were reported.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the single-engine plane went down just before noon south of Van Buren on Arkansas 59. The pilot was trying to make an emergency landing and the landing gear failed, he said.

Arkansas State Police and Federal Aviation Administration agents are reviewing the incident.

An FAA registry shows the plane is owned by BAP Group LLC in Fort Smith.

The number of people on board wasn't immediately available.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed part of the highway and diverted traffic around the wreck.

State Desk on 07/02/2019

Print Headline: Plane crash-lands on state highway

