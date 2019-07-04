The final go-round

Rick Jenkins posts scores for the 2005 Fourth of July Classic at War Memorial Golf Course in Little Rock. With the city announcing plans to close the course, this will be the final year for the event, which began in 1937.

Golfers with multiple Fourth of July Classic titles include a PGA Tour winner, a pair of U.S. Senior Amateur champions, a farmer and the executive director of the Arkansas State Golf Association.

But the person who owns the most titles at War Memorial Golf Course's annual showcase tournament owns an insurance company.

At a glance 2018 — Chris Jenkins 2017 — Chris Jenkins 2016 — Chris Jenkins 2015 — Chris Jenkins 2014 — Chris Jenkins 2013 — Stafford Gray 2012 — Chris Jenkins 2011 — Nick Wilson 2010 — Alex Carpenter 2009 — Alex Carpenter 2008 — Wes McNulty 2007 — Michael Barre’ 2006 — Wes McNulty 2005 — Jay Fox 2004 — Chris Jenkins 2003 — Jay Fox 2002 — Chris Jenkins 2001 — Chris Jenkins 2000 — Tracy Harris 1999 — Joey Nichols 1998 — Joey Nichols 1997 — Jay Fox 1996 — Steve Bradley 1995 — Chris Jenkins 1994 — Jay Fox 1993 — Ken Duke 1992 — Ken Duke 1991 — Ken Duke 1990 — Joe Bushee 1989 — Jay Fox 1988 — Petey King 1987 — John Pallin 1986 — Wyn Norwood 1985 — Ed Harris 1984 — Buck Barbee 1983 — Jay Fox 1982 — Wyn Norwood 1981 — Louis Lee 1980 — Bruce Jenkins 1979 — Louis Lee 1978 —Louis Lee 1977 — Ed Harris 1976 — Jimmy Clouette 1975 — Ed Harris 1974 — Mike Morrison 1973 — Stan Lee 1972 — Stan Lee 1971 — Stan Lee 1970 — Ken Honeysuckle 1969 — Ben Hagins 1968 — Tommy Head 1967 — Charlie Honeysuckle 1966 — Mike McCutcheon 1965 — Sam Spikes 1964 — Dudley Beard 1963 — Sam Spikes 1962 — Sam Spikes 1961 — M. C. (Sonny) Methvin 1960 — Mike McCutcheon 1959 — Tom Raney 1958 — J.D. Williams 1957 — Louis Henderson 1956 — M. C. (Sonny) Methvin 1955 — Bill Henry 1954 — Don Blaylock 1953 — Johnny Clark 1952 — Nolan Dodd 1951 — Cy Speck 1950 — Charlie Isom 1949 — Martin Tenney 1948 — Grady Holloway 1947 – Martin Tenney 1946 — H. C. (Bud) Hays 1945 — Willie McCrotty 1944 — Martin Tenney 1943 — Grady Holloway 1942 — Pvt. George Kayama 1941 — Bill Loflin 1940 — Martin Tenney 1939 — James “Bud” Brown 1938 — W. H. Tarver 1937 — Horace Lacey

Multiple champions 10 — Chris Jenkins 6 — Jay Fox 4 — Martin Tenney 3 — Sam Spikes 3 — Stan Lee 3 — Louis Lee 3 — Ed Harris 3 — Ken Duke 2 — Grady Holloway 2 — M.C. (Sonny) Methvin 2 — Mike McCutcheon 2 — Wyn Norwood 2 — Joey Nichols 2 — Wes McNulty 2 — Alex Carpenter

Chris Jenkins, 49, has won the Fourth of July Classic 10 times, including the past five years. He'll get a chance to add his name to the winner's trophy a final time starting today in the 83rd annual championship.

Jenkins and the remainder of the field will be the last golfers to play at the course, which dates back to the 1930s, after the Little Rock city board approved in early June nearly $2.1 million in cuts to the city's budget. The decision led to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accepting a recommendation from city staff on June 18 to cease operations at War Memorial and Hindman Park golf courses.

The end result will be the culmination of the Fourth of July Classic, with the annual awards ceremony taking place Sunday afternoon steps away from the 18th green of the course originally known as Fair Park Golf Course.

"War Memorial holds a special place for me," Jenkins said. "I do understand the rationale for the city closing a course with no profitable revenue. My streak may end this year; I just look forward to getting a chance to playing in it one more time if it really is going to be the last one. I'm very glad they gave us a chance to play the tournament."

Jenkins tied ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox's record of six tournament championships in 2014. He broke the tie the following year before reeling off three more championships in a row.

Jenkins said playing the course for 30-plus years has its advantages on the par-64 layout.

"I think the more you play a place, the more you figure it out," said Jenkins, whose brother Bruce won the tournament in 1980. "I've missed every place you could possibly miss. My short game always worked well. I've also been successful playing the back nine and closing out these tournaments."

Jenkins didn't need to rely on a back-nine charge while winning his second championship in 2001, when he shot a 56 in the final round to finish with a tournament-record 16-under 179 on the then-par-65 layout.

"In my life, I have played three or four great tournaments, and that was one," Jenkins said. "I remember every shot that day."

Fox, 60, said a golfer has to keep the ball in the middle of the fairway and green at War Memorial because it can bounce 90 degrees at any time. A great imagination and perseverance are also important, said Fox, who began playing the course his senior year at Bald Knob High School in 1976.

"Chris Jenkins has probably had such great success because he has great imagination and a great pair of hands," Fox said.

Jenkins had won four championships before winning it again in 2012. His reign was just a year after Stafford Gray won his only Fourth of July title by one stroke.

What made Gray's victory interesting was that he had left the course before the final groups had finished their round. While eating lunch with a friend, Gray was summoned back to the course for the trophy presentation with his 4-over 196. That total was 13 strokes higher than Jenkins' total the previous year.

PGA Tour winner Ken Duke (Henderson State) had a three-year championship run between 1991-93 before embarking on his professional career. Brothers Stan (1971-73) and Louis Lee (1978, 1979, 1981) have three Fourth of July championships. In 2007, Stan became the youngest winner of the U.S. Senior Amateur, just five days after turning 55. Louis defeated Stan in that prestigious tournament's quarterfinals in 2011 on his way to the title, with Stan serving as his caddie for the championship.

Wes McNulty, a farmer from White Hall, has won a handful of ASGA Player of the Year titles and also has double-digit wins in the state's major tournaments, the ASGA Amateur and Match-Play. He also has a pair of Fourth of July championships.

"There's a lot of history that goes with the Fourth of July tournament," Fox said. "There are a lot of past champions in our hall of fame."

The ASGA Amateur and Match-Play, along with the Maumelle Classic and Fourth of July Classic, often are considered the four major tournaments in the state. Jenkins said winners of the Fourth of July Classic have had their share of success on the state golf landscape.

"I'll be sad to see it go because of all the history before it," Jenkins said.

War Memorial facility supervisor Bobby Baker, 63, has served in his current role since 1997. A former University of Arkansas standout, Baker - a pretty good golfer in his own right - has seen many of the state's top golfers stroll around the course. The layout juts around University Avenue, Interstate 630, the Little Rock Zoo, War Memorial Stadium and along Markham Street, which borders the 18th hole and a tee shot that is one of the scariest for even advanced players to hit with a steady stream of traffic passing in both directions.

"Just the quality of champions indicates how important the tournament has been," Baker said. "It shows that champions can win on any type of course. We draw an outstanding list of players every year."

Baker, who said War Memorial just completed a big June after flooding closed Rebsamen Golf Course and heavy rains kept Hindman unplayable for a few days, said golfers are welcome to play the course for a final time Friday, but it will close when the tournament concludes Sunday.

"I think people are still coming out to play for nostalgic reasons," Baker said. "Me, personally, I will miss the people. As far as the course, I will miss the challenge, it's beauty, it's atmosphere."

